AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AAON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $53,473.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAON by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

