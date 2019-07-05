Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

AMD stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $5,520,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,951,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,445,396. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254,425 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

