AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CL King raised shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ING Group upgraded AEGON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AEGON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

AEGON stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. AEGON has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.