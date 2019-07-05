Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aerohive Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

HIVE stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Aerohive Networks has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerohive Networks will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 671,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 336,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.