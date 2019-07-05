Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Set at $10.00 by Laidlaw

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Laidlaw in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Laidlaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 243.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 658,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,683. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.17. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 210,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Affimed by 150.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

