Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Brokerages expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 million. Affimed posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,488.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $87.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $169.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 target price on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 29,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 658,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.84.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

