AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 3,206,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,560. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after buying an additional 3,164,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,044 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,282,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

