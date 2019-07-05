Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.