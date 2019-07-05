Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $251.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

