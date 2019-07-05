Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

