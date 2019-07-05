Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €223.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.76 ($255.54).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €217.20 ($252.56) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €206.64.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.