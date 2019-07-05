Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after buying an additional 1,620,871 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,861,000 after buying an additional 468,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,054,000 after buying an additional 135,679 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

