Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Set at $51.00 by HC Wainwright

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a $51.00 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Amarin in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 19,784,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,980. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 109,975 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $4,026,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

