Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

