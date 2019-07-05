Analysts Anticipate Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Blue Bird’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.69 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 12.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 142,095 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Blue Bird by 7.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,055,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 36,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,620. The company has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. Blue Bird has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

