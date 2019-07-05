Analysts Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post sales of $355.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the lowest is $351.30 million. ePlus reported sales of $356.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $453,530.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $941,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $991.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

