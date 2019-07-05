Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,863,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,651,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $6,625,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

