Analysts Set Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $102.50

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 47,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Heska by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 99,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,733. The firm has a market cap of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heska has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

