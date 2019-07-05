Analysts Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at $301.25

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Investec downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of QQ stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.60 ($3.64). 875,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261.10 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Also, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Insiders purchased a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,689,571 in the last 90 days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

