Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $22.43

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.86 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.