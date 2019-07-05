Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.38. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 174,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

