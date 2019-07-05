AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $752.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 744,085 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 704,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200,829 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,136,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.