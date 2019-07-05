ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $691.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

