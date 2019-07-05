Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 125,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

