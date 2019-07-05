Argentum Hits Market Cap of $209,955.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Argentum has a market cap of $209,955.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,865,781 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.