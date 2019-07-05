Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,730,000 after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 254,195 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 251,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

