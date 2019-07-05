Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE ASH opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $500,836.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,189,252 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ashland Global by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

