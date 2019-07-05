ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

APNHY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

