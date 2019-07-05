Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,462 ($32.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,485.96.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9993896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

