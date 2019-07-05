Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of ACBI opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

