Auctus (AUC) Tops One Day Volume of $605.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. Auctus has a total market cap of $198,172.00 and $605.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00294656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.01785327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00154011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,831,315 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

