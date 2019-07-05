Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ATHM traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53. Autohome has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,605,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,903,000 after purchasing an additional 975,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 11,064.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,237,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

