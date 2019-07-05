B. Riley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $24.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.60. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.