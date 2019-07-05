B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -560.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$401.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 40,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,110,420. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 11,857 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$42,210.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,675.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,625.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.