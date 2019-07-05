Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.14 ($36.21).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €27.40 ($31.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.37.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.