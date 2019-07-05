Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €52.33 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.40 ($110.93).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €56.60 ($65.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €128.91. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a fifty-two week high of €57.75 ($67.15). The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

