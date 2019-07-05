Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

