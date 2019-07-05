Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Financial Contrast

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 9.33% 8.82% 6.77% Bandwidth 6.71% -2.45% -1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetSol Technologies and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $60.93 million 1.09 $4.30 million $0.38 15.03 Bandwidth $204.11 million 8.73 $17.92 million $0.31 249.81

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bandwidth beats NetSol Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

