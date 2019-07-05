Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €18.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.32).

CA stock opened at €17.14 ($19.93) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.99.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

