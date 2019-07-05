Barclays Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $81.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.51.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.78. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In related news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $418,415.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 873,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,883,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

