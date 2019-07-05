Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (up from GBX 4,600 ($60.11)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,795.91 ($49.60).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,793 ($49.56) on Monday. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,992 ($52.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,599.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

