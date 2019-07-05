Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $245.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.64 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

