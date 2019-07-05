BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.