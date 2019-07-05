BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMCH. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

BMCH opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $202,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

