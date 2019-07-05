BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) a $75.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 612,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

