Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.