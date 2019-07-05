Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $897,414.93 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Michael Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00.

BSX stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

