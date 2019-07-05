Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $108,919.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $511,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,591.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,808 shares of company stock worth $5,489,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

