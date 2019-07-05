Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.03 EPS

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.