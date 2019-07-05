Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

