Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 137.04% and a negative net margin of 71.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $41,355.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,847 shares of company stock worth $395,743. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56,694.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 62,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,595. The company has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

